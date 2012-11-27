LONDON Nov 27 Nationwide, Britain's biggest customer-owned financial services group, would be interested in bidding for 316 branches put up for sale by RBS if complications around a deal can be overcome, its chief executive said.

Graham Beale told Reuters that Nationwide was monitoring the sale process but acknowledged there were "clearly some enormous complexities" involved which would need to be overcome.

"Strategically we want to enter into the SME space. If there's anything I could do that would accelerate our strategy it would be of interest. Within that context, RBS is something which we will watch very carefully," Beale told Reuters.