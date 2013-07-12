* Regulator sets end 2015 deadline to meet new target
* Co-op defers coupon due to bondholders at end of July
* Co-op launches independent review into problems at its
bank
By Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater
LONDON, July 12 Nationwide, Britain's
biggest customer-owned lender, has agreed a plan with the
financial regulator to meet stricter targets on leverage by the
end of 2015, easing fears it will need to raise new capital.
The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) said in June
Nationwide and Barclays fell short of a leverage target
of 3 percent and needed to set out a plan to get to that level.
The regulator did not give a deadline for the process at
that time, leading some analysts to assume the requirement would
be enforced at the end of 2013, in line with the timeframe for
new regulatory demands on capital.
Nationwide said on Friday it would have two years to reach
the new target and the PRA had agreed it could continue with its
current business model and strategy.
The PRA said talks with Barclays were ongoing and it
expected them to conclude by the end of July. Barclays shares
closed up 1.1 percent on hopes it will also be given until the
end of 2015.
Regulators around the world are setting new rules to limit
risk-taking by banks, proposing a leverage ratio that caps their
assets based on a simple assessment of their equity. Leverage
measures the amount of equity a bank holds as a percentage of
its loans, without adjustments for risk.
The news came as the Co-operative Bank, another
customer-owned British lender, said it would not pay coupons
due later this month on bonds held by thousands of private
retail investors including pensioners.
Co-op said the interest payment on its 13 percent perpetual
subordinated bonds due on July 31 would be deferred until it had
completed a financial restructuring to address a 1.5 billion
pound capital shortfall.
Co-op's parent, the Co-operative Group, said it
had launched an independent review of the bank's problems, led
by Christopher Kelly, previously a senior official within
Britain's finance ministry and a past chairman of the Financial
Ombudsman Service and Committee on Standards in Public Life.
It will examine Co-op Bank's decision to buy the Britannia
Building Society in 2009 and its proposed purchase of hundreds
of branches from Lloyds Banking Group, which collapsed
earlier this year. The findings will be presented to members at
the Co-op's annual meeting next May.