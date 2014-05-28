LONDON May 28 Nationwide Chief
Executive Graham Beale said there are early signs that London's
booming housing market is cooling and prices could fall in the
summer months.
"My view is that in London we will see a natural correction
in the summer months. That intense heat does seem to be
dissipating a bit. We could be seeing the early signs of a
natural correction," Beale told Reuters.
Bank of England officials have become more vocal about their
concerns with the housing market in recent weeks, especially the
risk of households taking on too much debt.
