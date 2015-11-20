LONDON Nov 20 The boss of Britain's
second-biggest mortgage lender Nationwide said the UK housing
market was "healthy and strong" and he expected house price
inflation to continue at about 3-4 percent, although there could
be a cool-down in the London market.
"It (the UK housing market) is healthy and strong, but it's
nothing to raise your eyebrows. It's nothing that I'd describe
as extraordinary," Nationwide Chief Executive Graham Beale told
Reuters on Friday.
"We've seen this year annualised house price inflation of
about 3-4 percent and we'd expect that to continue."
He said the London market could cool from recent price
growth of just over 10 percent, however.
"My expectation is you will see a dampening of prices (in
London) as there comes a point when it (the price) overwhelms
the growth in wages," he said.
Beale was speaking after customer-owned Nationwide
said its profits jumped by more than a quarter in its latest six
months, driven by record mortgage lending.
