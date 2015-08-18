LONDON Aug 18 Britain's biggest customer-owned lender Nationwide said a new banking tax will cost the group 300 million pounds ($467 million) over the next five years, impacting its ability to lend.

Nationwide, which is Britain's second biggest provider of home loans, said that the cost was the equivalent of the capital required to fund 10 billion pounds worth of lending. ($1 = 0.6418 pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise)