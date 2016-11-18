LONDON Nov 18 Nationwide Building Society reported a 23 percent fall in first-half profit on Friday as persistently low interest rates bit into returns from its principal mortgage lending business.

Nationwide said underlying profit fell to 615 million pounds ($761.99 million) from 801 million a year earlier.

"Our profit performance has reduced in line with our expectations and reflects continued margin pressure due to the prevailing low interest rate environment," the lender said in a statement.

