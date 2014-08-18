BRIEF-Freddie Mac projects home sales to decrease to 5.90 mln in 2017
* Project home sales to decrease to 5.90 million in 2017, "failing to build on momentum of 2016"
LONDON Aug 18 Nationwide Building Society , Britain's biggest customer-owned lender, said on Monday that first-quarter profits more than doubled.
Underlying profit of 263 million pounds ($440 million) in the three months to June 30 was up 117 percent against the same period last year. ($1 = 0.5978 British Pounds) (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by David Goodman)
April 18 Bank of America Corp's quarterly profit rose 44 percent as its investment banking and trading units produced hefty gains, and higher long term interest rates also underpinned results for the second-largest U.S. bank.