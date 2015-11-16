Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
Nov 16 Britain's biggest customer-owned lender Nationwide Building Society said it appointed BT Group executive Joe Garner as chief executive.
Garner, who will succeed Graham Beale as CEO, is expected to take up his duties in spring next year.
Garner is currently chief executive of BT Group's infrastructure business, Openreach, which operates and maintains Britain's telecoms network. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
May 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
HONG KONG, May 10 The London Metal Exchange (LME) will submit a proposal to take over the London silver fix, a senior executive said on Wednesday, the first company to publicly express interest in replacing the current operators of the price benchmark.