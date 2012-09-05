MUMBAI, Sept 5 U.S.-based Norwest Venture
Partners has invested 250 million rupees ($4.5 million) for a
minority stake in India's NationWide Primary Healthcare Services
Pvt Ltd, the latter's chief executive said on Wednesday.
NationWide plans to use the funds to increase the number of
its primary healthcare centres to 120 from present 15 over the
next 18 months, NationWide Chief Executive Santanu Chattopadhyay
told Reuters.
Private equity investments in India's healthcare sector rose
2.5 times to $630 million in the first half of this year from
$181 million during the same period last year, according to data
from VCCircle.com, a private equity and M&A data provider.
($1 = 55.64 rupees)
