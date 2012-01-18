SYDNEY Jan 18 (Reuters Basis Point) - French bank Natixis plans to close its Sydney branch with up to 14 staff affected, three banking sources said on Wednesday, as European lenders scale back amidst a deepening debt crisis.

Staff were told on Monday about the decision, one of the sources with direct knowledge said.

The sources declined to be identified due to the sensitive nature of the matter.

The bank's spokeswoman for the region declined to comment.

Natixis, France's fourth-largest listed bank, plans to sell its A$1 billion ($1.04 billion) lending book comprising mainly project and leveraged finance loans, said the source.

It has around A$600 million worth of project debt and the remaining are leveraged deals.

European lenders such as BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, Spain's BBVA and Belgium-based Dexia have been selling loans and shedding staff in Australia to preserve balance sheet and cut costs.

Natixis said earlier this month it plans to cut 277 job cuts in its corporate and investment banking division in France and overseas.

Natixis has been operating in Australia since 2007. The bank employed five project finance bankers and three in the acquisition finance team, with the remaining employees including management and other support staff.

The bank was rescued from near-collapse during the 2008 financial crisis by a government-backed merger of its retail cooperative parents. ($1= 0.9620 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sharon Klyne, additional reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram)