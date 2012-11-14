* Plans 300 mln eur in additional reductions
* Quarterly profit falls 59 pct to 142 mln eur
* Perol mandate extended for four years
(Adds details, background)
PARIS, Nov 14 French bank Natixis
heralded a new phase in its strategic overhaul plan on
Wednesday, unveiling an effort to cut 300 million euros ($382
million) in additional expenses between now and the end of 2014.
Natixis, an investment bank and asset manager controlled by
unlisted cooperative lender BPCE, also reported a 59 percent
drop in third-quarter profit to 142 million euros as it was
squeezed by accounting charges on its own debt and a continuing
programme to sell off risky assets.
Natixis, which has said it was shifting its investment bank
to a wholesale banking model, has been selling assets to cut
risk and is seeking more cross-selling synergies with parent
BPCE.
Quarterly revenue fell 14 percent to 1.36 billion euros.
Natixis' shares are up 32 percent so far this year,
outperforming the European banking sector, which has
gained 16 percent in the same period.
Separately, BPCE announced that Francois Perol, a one-time
adviser to former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, would get an
early renewal of his term at the helm of the group for an
additional four years.
Earlier in the year, there had been speculation that Perol's
days in the post were numbered both because of Sarkozy's
presidential election loss to Socialist Francois Hollande and
because of a probe into suspected conflicts of interest.
($1 = 0.7856 euros)
(Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)