PARIS, June 27 Laurent Mignon, Chief Executive Officer of France's fourth-largest listed bank Natixis said on Friday the sale of a 51 percent stake in credit insurer Coface will help lift Natixis's core equity tier one ratio by 40 basis points.

The regulatory ratio, a measure of a bank's ability to endure stress and market shocks, stood at 10.6 percent as of end-March.

The IPO of Coface enabled owned Natixis CNAT.PA to raise about 832 million euros ($1.13 billion).

