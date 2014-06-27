MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may consolidate, Saudi could continue rebound
DUBAI, Jan 24 Gulf stock markets may consolidate on Tuesday amid a lack of fresh, positive factors, though Saudi Arabia could continue a rebound that began on Monday.
PARIS, June 27 Laurent Mignon, Chief Executive Officer of France's fourth-largest listed bank Natixis said on Friday the sale of a 51 percent stake in credit insurer Coface will help lift Natixis's core equity tier one ratio by 40 basis points.
The regulatory ratio, a measure of a bank's ability to endure stress and market shocks, stood at 10.6 percent as of end-March.
The IPO of Coface enabled owned Natixis CNAT.PA to raise about 832 million euros ($1.13 billion).
(Reporting by Matthieu Protard, writing by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Brian Love)
DUBAI, Jan 24 Gulf stock markets may consolidate on Tuesday amid a lack of fresh, positive factors, though Saudi Arabia could continue a rebound that began on Monday.
* Emkay Global Financial Services says signs agreement with DBS group Source text: (http://bit.ly/2klVy1p) Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Canadian fintech company Goldmoney Inc has certified its gold-based financial products as sharia-compliant, the latest firm to combine blockchain technology to tap demand from Islamic investors.