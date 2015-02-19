* Natixis to pay 549 mln eur for 71 pct stake in DNCA
* Special dividend linked to Coface IPO planned
* Q4 net profit up 43 pct to 215 mln eur on lower taxes
PARIS, Feb 19 French investment bank Natixis
said on Thursday it plans to buy a controlling stake
in French asset manager DNCA as it shifts focus to investment
management and insurance.
Natixis, which reported a 43 percent increase in quarterly
profit, said it planned to buy a 71.2 percent stake in DNCA for
549 million euros ($626 million).
"DNCA would represent a major reinforcement to our position
in asset management in Europe and make a positive contribution
to growth right from 2015," Chief Executive Laurent Mignon said
in a statement.
DNCA, which manages 14.2 billion euros, is owned partly by
U.S. private equity firm TA Associates. Milan-based Banca
Leonardo has a 10 percent stake, while employees own the rest.
Mignon said Natixis also intended to buy into Leonardo & Co,
a mid-cap advisory firm owned by Banca Leonardo, but no further
details or price were given in the statement.
With tighter regulations constraining growth from
traditional investment banking, Natixis aims to build up its
asset management and insurance businesses to keep expanding.
It proposed an exceptional dividend of 0.14 euros per share,
thanks to gains from the stock market flotation of its credit
insurer Coface last June.
That comes on top of an ordinary cash dividend of 0.20 euros
er share, up from 0.16 euros in 2013 and equivalent to a payout
ratio of 51 percent.
Natixis - controlled by BPCE, a network of cooperative
lenders - reported a net profit of 215 million euros for the
fourth quarter, helped by a lower tax bill.
Revenue rose 3 percent over the period to 1.883 billion
euros, boosted by growth in its investment management business,
while expenses rose 6 percent.
Analysts had expected a net profit of 271 million euros on
revenue of 1.9 billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
($1 = 0.8773 euros)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Matthias Blamont; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)