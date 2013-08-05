BRIEF-Baillie Gifford & Co reports 4.47 percent passive stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 4.47 percent passive stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. as on 31st March 2017 - SEC Filing
(Corrects to show that London-based commodities brokerage, not entire commodities trading arm, being sold)
PARIS Aug 5 Natixis has agreed to sell its London-based commodities brokerage to Chinese brokerage GF Securities, a spokeswoman for the French bank said on Monday.
The move comes as banks are facing increased regulatory scrutiny over an area which was once seen as a fast-growing market but has since emerged as a drag on capital at a time of tougher requirements.
The Financial Times earlier reported the Chinese brokerage paid slightly less than $40 million in cash for the unit. That figure could not immediately be confirmed. (Reporting By Christian Plumb; editing by Astrid Wendlandt and Tom Pfeiffer)
* Says reaches agreement to buy 20.02 percent of its shares from 35 shareholders in exchange of the shares of Urbas Grupo Financiero SA
April 6 An insurance unit of Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it has sued Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co to avoid having to cover asbestos-related injury claims that Goodyear said nothing about for seven years.