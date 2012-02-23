Box Office: 'Wonder Woman' Repeats Box Office Victory, Tom Cruise's 'The Mummy' Misfires
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
PARIS Feb 23 French investment bank Natixis reported a 32 percent decline in quarterly profits on Thursday as it became the latest lender to grapple with weak capital markets and wrote down more of its Greek sovereign debt exposure.
Fourth-quarter group net income fell to 302 million euros ($400 million), beating the average analyst estimate of 247 million, according to a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue, which edged 1 percent lower to 1.73 billion euros, also exceeded analysts' average forecast of 1.51 billion.
France's fourth-largest listed bank is cutting debt and scaling back lending to ride out a crunch on funding that has pushed larger domestic rivals BNP Paribas and Societe Generale to take similar steps. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
LOS ANGELES, June 11 Members of the Los Angeles-area gay community were expected to walk en masse through the city on Sunday in a so-called Resist March against President Donald Trump, an event taking the place of the annual pride parade.