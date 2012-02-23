* Reiterates to hit 9 pct Basel 3 Tier 1 target by 2013

* Q4 net income 302 mln eur vs 247 mln estimate

* Credit provisions total 124 mln eur

* Sells 1.6 bln eur in investment banking assets

* Sells 2 bln eur in toxic assets in quarter (Adds background, details)

PARIS, Feb 23 French investment bank Natixis reported a milder-than-expected 32 percent decline in quarterly profits on Thursday as it became the latest lender to grapple with weak capital markets and wrote down more of its Greek sovereign debt exposure.

Fourth-quarter group net income fell to 302 million euros ($400 million), beating the average analyst estimate of 247 million, according to a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue, which edged 1 percent lower to 1.73 billion euros, also exceeded analysts' average forecast of 1.51 billion.

France's fourth-largest listed bank is cutting debt and scaling back lending to ride out a crunch on funding that has pushed larger domestic rivals BNP Paribas and Societe Generale to take similar steps.

Natixis was rescued from near-collapse during the 2008 financial crisis by a government-backed merger of its retail cooperative parents.

The bank said its core Tier 1 ratio stood at 10.2 percent as of the end of the year and reiterated that it expects to meet the 9 percent Tier 1 ratio target under stricter Basel 3 rules by the beginning of 2013.

The bank, which like its larger rivals is scrambling to scale back its balance sheet, sold 1.6 billion euros in investment banking assets in the quarter as well as 2 billion from a portfolio of toxic assets.

Provisions for credit losses in the quarter, including from Greek sovereign debt, totaled 124 million euros.

Natixis said quarterly pretax profit at its investment banking unit plunged 44 percent to 151 million euros as weak capital markets activity weighed.

Natixis shares are up 20 percent so far this year, outperforming the European sector, which is up 17 percent. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)