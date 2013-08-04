EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
PARIS Aug 4 French bank Natixis plans to shed 500 to 700 workers with a voluntary departure scheme that is to be negotiated with unions in September, the Journal de Dimanche reported on Sunday.
A spokeswoman for Natixis declined to comment on the story.
"Several departments will be reorganised at Natixis," a union source told the paper. "There will be a lay-off plan before the end of the year."
Banks worldwide are shedding jobs as stricter regulations and euro zone worries take their toll on trading income and investment banking units. Many began shrinking several years ago and are now cutting more deeply as they reassess their business to cope with tougher capital rules, while some are cutting because of acquisitions or mergers.
Natixis will seek to encourage some staff to take early retirement or jobs outside the company, the report said.
The negotiations with unions started in June and an internal meeting is scheduled for Sept. 2 to discuss plans, the paper said. The bank aims to present a new strategy plan in November.
Natixis in February said it would simplify its finances by shedding a 20 percent stake in BPCE, a network of cooperative lenders which itself controls Natixis.
In May it posted an 18 percent rise in first-quarter profits to 337 million euros, excluding accounting adjustments on its own debt. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.