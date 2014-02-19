PARIS Feb 19 French bank Natixis promised to return more cash to shareholders this year after posting a cost cut-driven 10 percent rise in underlying net profit for the fourth quarter.

France's fourth-biggest listed bank by market value said it would pay a cash dividend of 0.16 euros per share for 2013, up from 0.10 euros for 2012, after fourth-quarter underlying net income - excluding restructuring costs and accounting charges on its own debt - rose to 261 million euros from 238 million.

Natixis also said it had officially begun the process of preparing to float a stake in its trade credit insurance unit Coface on the stock market.

(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Andrew Callus)