PARIS Feb 19 French bank Natixis
promised to return more cash to shareholders this year after
posting a cost cut-driven 10 percent rise in underlying net
profit for the fourth quarter.
France's fourth-biggest listed bank by market value said it
would pay a cash dividend of 0.16 euros per share for 2013, up
from 0.10 euros for 2012, after fourth-quarter underlying net
income - excluding restructuring costs and accounting charges on
its own debt - rose to 261 million euros from 238 million.
Natixis also said it had officially begun the process of
preparing to float a stake in its trade credit insurance unit
Coface on the stock market.
