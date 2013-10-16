* Blames "economic and regulatory context"
* Talks to begin with unions in mid November
* Natixis needed to improve efficiency - fund manager
By Lionel Laurent
PARIS, Oct 16 French investment bank Natixis
plans to cut around 700 jobs, or 4.5 percent of its
workforce, as part of a cost saving drive as Europe's lenders
adapt to a tough economic environment and new global curbs on
risk-taking.
Like larger rivals BNP Paribas and Societe
Generale, Natixis is looking for a new strategy and to
cut costs as euro zone crisis fears dissipate and investors
focus on banks' ability to return cash and grow profitably.
The cuts would be the latest in a series of restructuring
moves at France's youngest and smallest listed investment bank,
which narrowly avoided collapse during the financial crisis and
sought closer ties with retail parent group BPCE.
Natixis said on Wednesday that the hundreds of potential job
losses, which were reported by Reuters on Tuesday, would
prioritize redeployment of staff within the company and that any
departures would be voluntary. Talks with unions are due to
begin in mid November, it said.
The bank blamed the "economic and regulatory context", at a
time when the French economy is stagnating and when tougher
global rules on risk-taking by banks are set to take effect.
Earlier this month, France's central bank cut its
third-quarter growth estimate to just 0.1 percent, while the
INSEE statistics institute forecast the country's unemployment
rate would stabilise at 11 percent at the end of this year after
2-1/2 years of rises.
The Socialist government, struggling to fulfill its pledge
to cut dole queues and revive growth, said last week it could
use new labour rules to block a plan by telecoms firm
Alcatel-Lucent to lay off 900 French workers.
While French banks have also announced waves of job cuts
over the past few years, including the closure of mortgage
lender Credit Immobilier de France, there has been little
popular or political sympathy given the lasting impact of the
financial crisis on public opinion.
Natixis' management has already presented its plans to staff
representatives, with the cuts affecting most business lines
including equity brokerage, advisory and global transaction
banking, according to union sources and company documents
obtained by Reuters.
The cuts are expected to occur over the next two years, the
sources said, and will mostly hit France.
"Natixis needed to improve efficiency, more than other
banks," said Yohan Salleron, a fund manager at Mandarine
Gestion. "While rivals have overhauled entire departments at
their investment bank, Natixis has yet to really specialise."
Natixis has already gone through a first wave of
restructuring and sold swathes of risky assets after it was
bailed out by its cooperative retail parent during the 2008
financial crisis.
Natixis took one step towards a new structure earlier this
year when it said it would simplify its finances by shedding a
20 percent stake in BPCE, paving the way for higher dividends in
the future.
Natixis shares slipped 0.7 percent, underperforming a flat
STOXX Europe banks index. The stock has soared 85
percent this year, making it the third-best-performing bank
stock in Europe and the best-performing French bank stock.
