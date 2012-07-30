LONDON, July 30 French bank Natixis will no longer trade as a ring-dealing member on the London Metal Exchange (LME), the exchange said on Monday, following the bank's plan earlier this year to wind up its commodities brokerage business.

Natixis, its business affected by the European debt crisis, said in May that it plans to close its commodities brokerage arm, one of the oldest ring-dealing members of the LME, but continue its over-the-counter commodities business.

The exchange said Natixis Commodity Markets will operate as a Category 2 broker from Monday, meaning it will no longer be able to trade as a Category 1 member taking part in the open-outcry ring trading.

"With immediate effect, Natixis Commodity Markets Limited has been re-categorised from a Ring Dealing Member (Category 1) to an Associate Broker Clearing Member (Category 2) of the London Metal Exchange," the LME said in a statement.

Category 2 members, or associate broker clearing members, are able to trade on the LME's electronic platforms and the telephone market but may not trade in the ring. (Reporting by Harpreet Bhal; Editing by Anthony Barker)