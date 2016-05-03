LONDON, May 3 (IFR) - France's Natixis has appointed Selim
Mehrez as head of fixed income in its corporate and investment
banking arm, replacing Alain Gallois after his appointment to
run CIB in Asia.
Mehrez is currently head of equity derivatives at CIB.
Natixis announced several senior changes following the moves by
Gallois and Mehrez, all effective in July:
-Éric Le Brusq has been appointed head of equity derivatives
in CIB. He will report to Luc François, head of global markets.
-Régis Lavergne has been appointed deputy head of equity
derivatives in charge of trading activities. He will report to
Le Brusq.
-Hervé Rubiella will be head of coverage for financial
institutions and public sector. He will report to Guillaume de
Saint-Seine, global head of coverage.
-Anne-Christine Champion will take responsibility for
consultations on planned changes in portfolio management,
alongside her current role as head of infrastructure and
projects.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)