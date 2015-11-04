PARIS Nov 4 French investment bank Natixis
reported on Wednesday a decline in net profit, weighed
by weakness in fixed-income trading due to low client activity
in the third quarter.
Natixis said net profit fell 1 percent to 291 million euros
($316.11 million), while revenue rose 5 percent to 1.96 billion
euros ($1.09 billion).
Natixis seeks to grow by focusing on business lines like
asset management and insurance that earn fees rather than
interest income at a time of tougher post-crisis rules on
risk-taking in investment banking.
($1 = 0.9206 euros)
