PARIS Feb 18 Natixis intends to take
part in an expected consolidation wave in asset management, the
French bank's chairman told Reuters on Monday.
Speaking a day after Natixis and parent company BPCE
announced that the former would sell its 20 percent stake in the
network of regional savings banks controlled by BPCE, Francois
Perol said growth in asset management was a key goal.
"Our conviction is that banking models haven't finished
their transformation," Perol said in an interview. "In asset
management, there will be consolidation, and we wish to
participate."
Natixis' asset management arm had 591 billion euros ($789
billion) of assets under management as of the year-end.
Natixis Chief Executive Laurent Mignon also told Reuters
that the bank is aiming for a return on equity of around 12
percent in the long term.
($1 = 0.7490 euros)
