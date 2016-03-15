LONDON, March 15 (IFR) - France's Natixis has reorganised its corporate and investment banking (CIB) arm, creating new global finance and investment banking business lines and making a series of senior appointments.

Natixis said on Tuesday the changes were aimed at enhancing its client service and developing its originate-to-distribute model and should expand international growth.

Its CIB arm is co-headed by Francois Riahi and Marc Vincent.

The global finance business line will include global energy and commodities; aviation, export and infrastructure; real estate finance; syndication for those areas; financing portfolio management; and its restructuring group. Pierre Debray, head of asset and international trade finance, will be responsible for setting up the unit.

The investment banking business line will include strategic equity transactions; acquisition and strategic finance; capital and rating advisory; equity capital markets; corporate loan structuring; and bond origination. Mohamed Kallala has been tasked with forging this unit.

There are also three other areas of CIB: mergers and acquisitions, which will be managed by Marc Vincent; global markets, managed by Luc Francois; and global transaction banking, managed by Anne-Cecile Delas.

Stephane About and Pierre-Henri Denain will continue to lead the Americas and EMEA, respectively, and a new head for Asia Pacific will be announced shortly, the bank said.

Natixis has also made changes in its investment solutions arm. It appointed Matthieu Duncan as chief executive officer of Natixis Asset Management, with effect from April 4. He replaces Pascal Voisin and will be tasked with driving growth and making necessary structural reforms.

Natixis said Delas, Kallala and Duncan had been appointed to its executive committee, as well as Guillaume de Saint-Seine, who has been appointed head of coverage. (Reporting by Steve Slater, Editing by Christopher Spink)