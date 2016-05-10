* Q1 net profit down 30 pct to 200 mln euros
By Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus
PARIS, May 10 French bank Natixis said
it would look at ways to boost efficiency as higher costs and
investment banking weakness led it to report a
worse-than-expected 30 percent drop in first-quarter net income
and as its shares fell by over 7 percent.
Natixis, majority owned by retail banking group BPCE, said
on Tuesday net profit dropped to 200 million euros ($227
million), while revenue fell 6 percent to 2.06 billion.
Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said net profit was 9 percent
below consensus estimates. "We would expect the stock to be weak
today, we see consensus earnings cuts," they said in a note.
Natixis, predominantly an investment bank and a subsidiary
of state-backed retail banking group BPCE, is already in the
late stages of a restructuring plan aimed at cutting costs,
reducing risk-weighted assets and focusing on 'asset light'
businesses in a bid to adapt to tougher European capital
requirements.
Like some other banks, Natixis sees insurance and asset
management as less capital intensive than traditional banking
and less prone to regulatory threats.
Natixis said in a statement it had begun "an in-depth
analysis focusing on transforming processes in each of our
business lines along with a project geared to operational
efficiency".
Chief Executive Laurent Mignon declined to comment on the
size of possible cost cuts during a conference call with
journalists, but said the revamp would involve improvements in
information and digital technologies.
Mignon said some divisions would have to improve efficiency
and some would expand.
Pretax profit at Natixis' corporate and investment bank fell
20 percent in the first three months of the year. As was the
case among some of its U.S. and European peers, it reported
falling revenue in a weak global market environment. This
revenue decline was less than at rival French banks, however.
Stronger insurance revenue helped it report a 6 percent rise
in pretax profit at its investment solutions division after it
stepped up cross-selling efforts with its parent group.
Natixis said overall pretax profit declined 19 percent
year-on-year to 427 million euros, also weighed down by weaker
results at credit insurer Coface and by higher contributions to
the Single Resolution Fund, to which banks pay annual fees to
cover the costs of failing banks.
($1 = 0.8794 euros)
