PARIS, July 28 French investment bank Natixis
reported a fall in second-quarter net profit on
Thursday but said its profitability targets were still on track
and it planned to present a plan in November to improve
efficiency.
Natixis, a subsidiary of state-backed retail banking group
BPCE, is already in the late stages of a restructuring plan
aimed at cutting costs and focusing on 'asset light' businesses,
such as asset management and insurance, in a bid to adapt to
tougher European capital requirements.
The investment bank, which had said in May it was looking at
ways to boost efficiency, said on Thursday it planned to present
"a transformation and operational excellence project" in
November.
It reported a 15 percent drop in net profit to 381 million
euros ($422 mln), hit in part by a 31 million euro goodwill
writedown on its troubled credit insurer Coface.
The decline in profit, however, was much less than a Reuters
poll forecast for a 31 percent fall to 312 million euros, thanks
to a rebound in capital market activities, and the bank
confirmed its 2013-2017 profitability targets.
It said its total revenue rose 2 percent in the second
quarter to 2.22 billion euros. A rise in corporate and
investment banking revenue helped offset weaker results in asset
management, suffering from a slowdown in the United States.
"Our three core businesses continue to expand in a manner
perfectly consistent with our strategic objectives," Natixis
Chief Executive Laurent Mignon said in a statement.
($1 = 0.9023 euros)
