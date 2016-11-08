(Updates with details, comments)
PARIS Nov 8 Investment bank Natixis
unveiled a new cost savings plan on Tuesday after it reported a
lower than expected increase in third-quarter net income,
weighed down by a drop in asset management revenue.
Natixis, majority-owned by retail banking group BPCE, is
already in the late stages of a restructuring plan aimed at
cutting costs and focusing on 'asset light' businesses, such as
asset management and insurance.
It is also targeting a closer integration with the network
of BPCE's 8,000 branches across France, including the sale of
insurance products.
The bank said on Tuesday it plans to invest 220 million
euros over 2017-2018 to modernise its IT and invest in new
technologies, targeting savings of 65 million euros in 2017, 160
million in 2018 and 250 million annually starting late 2019.
As part of the plan, it said it would move IT teams to
Portugal, simplify organisation of sales and life insurance
teams and boost automation of its activities.
Natixis said its net income rose to 298 million euros ($329
million). Analysts had expected a 12 percent profit increase to
326 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.
Revenue rose 8 percent over the period to 2.11 billion
euros, boosted by a surge in fixed income trading. Revenue from
asset management fell 9 percent as outflows continued in the
United States.
($1 = 0.9058 euros)
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus; Editing by
Laurence Frost)