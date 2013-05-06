PARIS May 6 French bank Natixis reported a 22 percent gain in quarterly net profit on Monday, helped by higher capital markets revenue and increased profit from its arm which is selling off toxic assets left over from the financial crisis.

Natixis, which in February said it would simplify its finances by shedding a 20 percent stake in BPCE, a network of cooperative lenders which itself controls Natixis, said profit rose to 337 million euros ($442 million) from 277 million a year ago excluding accounting adjustments on its own debt.

Revenue rose 3 percent to 1.83 billion euros, helped by a 5 percent gain in capital markets revenue as well as a slight uptick at its asset management unit.

Natixis' higher wholesale banking revenue follows results at larger rival BNP Paribas last week, which saw a 25.2 percent drop in revenue from capital markets trading and sales.

The other two main French banks, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale, are set to report results on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7624 euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)