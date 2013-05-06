PARIS May 6 French bank Natixis
reported a 22 percent gain in quarterly net profit on Monday,
helped by higher capital markets revenue and increased profit
from its arm which is selling off toxic assets left over from
the financial crisis.
Natixis, which in February said it would simplify its
finances by shedding a 20 percent stake in BPCE, a network of
cooperative lenders which itself controls Natixis, said profit
rose to 337 million euros ($442 million) from 277 million a year
ago excluding accounting adjustments on its own debt.
Revenue rose 3 percent to 1.83 billion euros, helped by a 5
percent gain in capital markets revenue as well as a slight
uptick at its asset management unit.
Natixis' higher wholesale banking revenue follows results at
larger rival BNP Paribas last week, which saw a 25.2
percent drop in revenue from capital markets trading and sales.
The other two main French banks, Credit Agricole
and Societe Generale, are set to report results on
Tuesday.
($1 = 0.7624 euros)
(Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)