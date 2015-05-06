PARIS May 6 French bank Natixis reported a 6 percent increase in first quarter net income with revenue growth across its main businesses.

The investment banking-focused group posted net income of 287 million euros ($325 million)for the first three months of the year while revenues rose 18 percent to 2.185 billion euros.

The bank, which is controlled by French cooperative bank BPCE, benefited from volatile capital markets while its asset management business saw record inflows.

