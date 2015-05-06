BRIEF-Philippine national bank confirms news article posted in the Philippine Star
* Confirms news article "PNB sees robust profit growth, sets P3.5 B capex" posted in the Philippine Star Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS May 6 French bank Natixis reported a 6 percent increase in first quarter net income with revenue growth across its main businesses.
The investment banking-focused group posted net income of 287 million euros ($325 million)for the first three months of the year while revenues rose 18 percent to 2.185 billion euros.
The bank, which is controlled by French cooperative bank BPCE, benefited from volatile capital markets while its asset management business saw record inflows.
($1 = 0.8825 euros) (Reporting by Mattias Blamont; writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by John Irish)
* Q1 profit before tax of 16 million naira versus loss of 112 million naira year ago