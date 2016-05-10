UPDATE 1-Tata Steel agrees British pensions deal
LONDON, May 16 Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
PARIS May 10 France's Natixis said it was looking at ways to boost efficiency as it reported a 30 percent fall in first-quarter net income on Tuesday.
Natixis, majority owned by retail banking group BPCE, said net income dropped to 200 million euros ($227 million), while revenue fell 6 percent to 2.06 billion.
Pretax profit at its investment bank decreased 20 percent, as it followed its U.S. and European peers in reporting falling revenue in a weak global market environment.
"We have also begun an in-depth analysis focusing on transforming processes in each of our business lines along with a project geared to operational efficiency," the bank said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus; Editing by James Regan)
LONDON, May 16 Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
* CNQC Asset Management entered into limited partnership agreement with Great Wall International Investment, Guotsing Asset Management, Initial Lp and general partner