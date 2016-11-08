PARIS Nov 8 Investment bank Natixis
said on Tuesday its third-quarter net income rose 2 percent as a
surge in bond trading helped offset revenue weakness in asset
management.
Natixis, majority owned by retail banking group BPCE, said
net income rose to 298 million euros ($329 million). Analysts
had expected a 12 percent profit increase to 326 million euros,
according to a Reuters poll.
Revenue rose 8 percent over the period to 2.11 billion
euros, Natixis said.
The bank also announced plans to invest 220 million euros in
a programme of digital transformation, targeting savings of 65
million euros in 2017, 160 million in 2018 and 250 million
annually starting late 2019.
($1 = 0.9058 euros)
