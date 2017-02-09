PARIS Feb 9 France's Natixis posted on Thursday
a 57 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profits, as its
investment bank benefited from a surge in trading activity.
France's fourth-biggest listed bank said it would pay a cash
dividend of 0.35 euros per share for 2016, at a stable level
compared to 2015.
Natixis said its net income rose to 496 million euros ($529
million), while net revenue was up 12 percent to 2.52 billion
euros in the fourth quarter. This beat the average of analyst
estimates of 2.3 billion in a Reuters poll.
Net revenue in its global market's division rose 28 percent
in the quarter, boosted by fixed income trading, in particular
on the Americas and Asian platforms.
($1 = 0.9379 euros)
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus; editing by
Michel Rose)