PARIS Feb 9 France's Natixis posted on Thursday a 57 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profits, as its investment bank benefited from a surge in trading activity.

France's fourth-biggest listed bank said it would pay a cash dividend of 0.35 euros per share for 2016, at a stable level compared to 2015.

Natixis said its net income rose to 496 million euros ($529 million), while net revenue was up 12 percent to 2.52 billion euros in the fourth quarter. This beat the average of analyst estimates of 2.3 billion in a Reuters poll.

Net revenue in its global market's division rose 28 percent in the quarter, boosted by fixed income trading, in particular on the Americas and Asian platforms. ($1 = 0.9379 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus; editing by Michel Rose)