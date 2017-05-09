PARIS May 9 Natixis reported a 40
percent rise in net income for the first quarter on Tuesday, as
trading activity at the French bank surged, echoing a similar
performance among its peers.
The investment banking-focused company said quarterly net
income rose to 280 million euros ($304.9 million) driven by
stronger revenue in fixed income and equities trading, as well
as asset management.
"Activity levels in global markets were especially high and
our asset management business also attracted renewed net inflow
in the USA," Natixis chief executive Laurent Mignon said in a
statement.
Along with other European and U.S. banks, Natixis benefited
from a wave of trading in stocks and bonds following Donald
Trump's shock victory in the U.S. presidential election last
November.
($1 = 0.9184 euros)
