BRIEF-INV Metals, Govt of Ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
* Inv metals and the government of ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
Feb 10 Natixis SA appointed Jean Raby chief executive of Natixis Global Asset Management, effective Feb. 20.
Prior to joining Natixis, Raby worked at SFR Group SA as its chief financial officer.
The company also appointed Pierre Servant senior adviser to Laurent Mignon, the chief executive of Natixis. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
* Inv metals and the government of ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.