LONDON, June 1 Russian bank VTB is looking into buying parts of Natixis' commodities brokerage, three sources with knowledge of the matter said, just weeks after the French bank said it planned to close the division.

VTB, Russia's second-largest lender, made a presentation to its board last week outlining the potential to buy parts of the brokerage, two of the sources said. None of the sources said which parts of the business the bank was interested in buying.

Natixis said last month it would continue its over-the-counter commodities business, but wind up Natixis Commodities Markets'(NCM) brokerage activities after failing to find a buyer.

The future of NCM, which has been in metals brokerage under several owners for almost 35 years, had been uncertain since management said in January it was considering selling the unit.

The sources said VTB had expressed an interest in buying NCM in January, but did not put in an offer because a purchase of the whole unit, which includes its floor trading at the London Metal Exchange, was deemed too large and expensive.

It took a fresh look at the business, and the possibility of buying parts of it, about two weeks ago, two of the sources said.

VTB and Natixis declined to comment.

The 120-strong team in London was told by management of the decision to wind down the brokerage early last month. (Reporting by Susan Thomas and Eric Onstad; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)