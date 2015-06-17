DUBAI, June 17 National Bank of Oman
has mandated four banks for a potential capital-boosting bond
issue that it plans to print after the summer, banking sources
said on Wednesday.
The country's third largest bank by market capitalisation
has picked Citigroup, Credit Agricole, National Bank of Abu
Dhabi and Standard Chartered to arrange investor road shows, the
sources said.
The U.S. dollar-denominated bond would boost the bank's Tier
1 (core) capital. Earlier this month, shareholders of the bank
approved the issuance of a Tier 1 instrument of up to $300
million.
Bond markets in the Gulf have become less active with the
approach of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which will start
on Thursday.
NBO didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
