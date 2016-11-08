Trump turmoil drags European shares into worst day in 8 months
DUBAI Nov 8 National Bank of Oman (NBO) is in talks with banks with a view to issuing an international bond early next year, banking sources said on Tuesday.
The Omani lender raised $600 million in debt through a $500 million bond in 2014 and a $100 million tap of that same bond in 2016. Under a tap, an issuer offers a new bond which has the same documentation as an existing deal.
Two bankers active in international debt markets said they expected NBO to issue a new bond in the first quarter of 2017.
A spokesman for the bank said no specific timeline has been set for future debt issues.
(Additional reporting by Fatma Alarimi in Muscat; editing by John Stonestreet)
