BRIEF-Skyfii signs data consulting services contract with Wellington International Airport
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
DUBAI Jan 25 National Bank of Oman said on Wednesday its board was recommending paying a cash dividend of 15.92 percent for 2016 and a stock dividend of one free share for every twenty held.
The proposed dividend, announced in a bourse filing, is lower than the 17 percent cash dividend and 10 percent bonus share offered in the previous year. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh)
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct