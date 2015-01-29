DUBAI Jan 29 National Bank of Oman's (NBO) board of directors has recommended the lender pay a 2014 dividend of 17 percent cash and 10 percent in bonus shares, according to a bourse filing on Thursday.

The lender paid a 15 percent cash and 10 percent bonus shares dividend for 2013.

NBO, earlier in January, posted a 29 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, beating estimates. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)