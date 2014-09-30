BRIEF-Fifth Street Asset Management to explore sale - WSJ
* Fifth Street Asset Management to explore sale - WSJ Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2oOJpBu Further company coverage:
DUBAI, Sept 30 National Bank of Oman has launched a $500 million, five-year bond offer at the tight end of its final guidance, with the deal to complete later on Tuesday, a document from lead managers showed.
The sultanate's second-largest lender by assets will borrow at 135 basis points over mid-swaps, at the lower end of final guidance of 140 bps plus or minus 5 bps. It had set initial price thoughts in the mid-100s area on Monday.
Investor orders top $1.2 billion for the issue.
The bank, rated BBB plus by Fitch and A3 by Moody's, has mandated Credit Agricole, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, and Standard Chartered to arrange the transaction. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Fifth Street Asset Management to explore sale - WSJ Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2oOJpBu Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, April 19 South Africa's credit rating could get downgraded deeper into junk status if political uncertainty triggered by the recent firing of the finance minister stalls reforms needed to grow the economy, an executive from S&P Global Ratings said on Wednesday.