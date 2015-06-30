DUBAI, June 30 National Bank of Oman
has walked away from talks to buy United Finance after
due diligence, it said on Tuesday.
"After careful consideration, NBO now wishes to confirm that
it will not be pursuing this transaction further and would like
to express their regret," it said in a statement to the bourse.
It did not elaborate.
In May, United Finance had invited NBO, Bank Nizwa
and Al Omaniya Financial Services to participate in an
acquisition bidding process. A few days later, Bank Nizwa said
it was withdrawing its merger proposal.
United Finance offers loans and leasing services as well as
corporate deposits.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)