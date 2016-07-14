DUBAI, July 14 National Bank of Oman (NBO), the sultanate's third-largest lender by assets, beat analysts' expectations on Thursday despite posting flat growth in second-quarter net profit, according to Reuters calculations.

The lender made a net profit of 15.46 million rials ($40.2 million) in the three months to June 30, Reuters calculated based on previous financial statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown.

This was comparable to 15.43 million rials in the same period last year.

Four analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast the firm would make a quarterly net profit of 14.18 million rials.

NBO reported a net profit for the first six months of 2016 of 29.4 million rials, up from 28.1 million rials in the same period of last year, a bourse filing showed.

Customer deposits fell 1 percent year on year to stand at 2.44 billion rials on June 30.

During the fourth quarter of 2015, Omani government deposits across the banking sector fell by about 400 million rials, according to a central bank financial stability report released this week.

The report said the fourth quarter decline reflected the limited capacity of the government to provide liquidity to the banking sector in the wake of lower oil prices.

Loans and advances stood at 2.79 billion rials at the end of June, 15 percent higher year on year. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Tom Arnold)