BRIEF-Egypt's Amer Group Q1 consol profit falls
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 64 million versus EGP 68.1 million year ago
DUBAI Oct 13 National Bank of Oman (NBO), the sultanate's third-largest lender by assets, posted on Thursday a 15.2 percent fall in third-quarter net profit according to Reuters calculations, missing analysts' expectations.
The lender made a net profit of 12.70 million rials ($33.0 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, Reuters calculated based on previous financial statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown.
This was down from 14.97 million rials in the same period last year.
Three analysts polled by Reuters forecast an average quarterly net profit of 15.02 million rials. ($1 = 0.3846 Omani rials) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 64 million versus EGP 68.1 million year ago
BEIJING, May 14 China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) expects to have 85 members by the end of this year, its president Jin Liqun said on Sunday.