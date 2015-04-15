CVC taps former Sumitomo executive as Japan president
TOKYO, May 2 CVC Capital Partners said on Tuesday it has hired a former executive of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group as president of Japan operations.
DUBAI, April 15 National Bank of Oman, the sultanate's third-largest lender by assets, posted a 23 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, in line with analysts' expectations.
The lender made a net profit of 12.6 million rials ($32.73 million) in the three months to March 31, it said in a bourse statement, up from 10.3 million rials in the same period last year.
Three analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast the bank's first-quarter profit would be 12.70 million rials.
National Bank of Oman's loans and advances stood at 2.39 billion rials at the end of March, 14 percent higher year-on-year, while customer deposits fell 14 percent over the same period to 2.44 billion rials.
($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting By Tom Arnold)
* Says two units of Sunac China Holdings Ltd, which are Jinke shareholder's parties acting in concert, have bought 266.5 million shares in the company between Dec 9, 2016 and April 28, 2017, representing 4.99 percent of total issued share capital of the company