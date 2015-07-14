* Deposits at end-June 2.46 bln rials, down 12 pct
* Deposits of state firms at Omani banks down in April
* Analysts point to impact of falling oil prices
DUBAI, July 14 National Bank of Oman,
the country's third-largest bank by assets, reported a 21.4
percent rise in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, but also
revealed a 12 percent decline in customer deposits during the
first half of the year.
NBO's deposits dropped to 2.46 billion rials ($6.39 billion)
at the end of June, down from 2.78 billion rials in the same
period last year.
Aarthi Chandrasekaran, an analyst with NBK Capital, said
this could reflect the impact of falling oil prices.
"Deposits at NBO have been choppy in recent quarters," he
said. He said the deposit drop at NBO was not too much of a
concern as long as deposit growth could stay ahead of loan
growth in the coming quarters.
Government finances in the oil-exporting Gulf states have
been hit by the fall in oil prices in the past year. Crude oil
prices dropped from $115 a barrel in June 2014 to a low near $45
in January. They have since recovered some ground but are still
close to half their peak last year.
Oman reported a budget deficit of 544.6 million rials ($1.41
billion) in the first three months of this year, swinging from a
215.4 million rial surplus a year earlier.
Government deposits account for 28 percent on average of
total bank deposits in the Gulf, according to a recent report by
Standard & Poor's on the impact of falling oil prices on the
banking systems of oil producers.
NBO's deposit drop also coincides with a fall in deposits of
state-owned firms at Omani banks. They totalled 822.3 million
rials for April, down from 1.09 billion rials in the
corresponding period of last year, according to latest central
bank data.
Deposits at Oman's two largest banks by assets rose in the
first half. Deposits at Bank Dhofar rose by 19.73
percent to 2.63 billion rials, while deposits at Bank Muscat
rose by 14.2 percent to 7.42 billion riyals.
Bank Dhofar reported rises in second quarter profit, while
Bank Muscat's profit was marginally lower.
NBO's 21.4 percent rise in second-quarter net profit to
15.46 million rials, according to Reuters calculations, beat
analysts' estimates. Loans and advances stood at 2.43 billion
rials at the end of June, 10 percent higher year-on-year.
The government of Oman is NBO's second largest shareholder
with a stake of 24.8 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Commercial Bank of Qatar holds a 34.9 percent stake,
the same data shows.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold and David French; Editing by Andrew
Torchia and Jane Merriman)