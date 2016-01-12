DUBAI Jan 12 National Bank of Oman,
the sultanate's third-largest lender by assets, on Tuesday
posted a 29 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit.
The lender made a net profit of 17.1 million rials ($44.4
million) in the three months to Dec. 31, up from 13.2 million
rials in the same period last year, according to Reuters
calculations.
National Bank of Oman didn't disclose a quarterly breakdown
of its earnings in a stock exchange statement. Reuters
calculated the figure based on the bank's previous financial
statements.
Two analysts polled by Reuters forecast the bank would make
a quarterly net profit between 12.7 million rials and 15.0
million rials.
It reported a net profit for 2015 of 60.1 million rials, up
from 50.3 million rials in the previous year, a bourse filing
showed.
Loans and advances stood at 2.53 billion rials as of Dec.
31, 9 percent higher year-on-year, with customer deposits rising
3 percent over the same period to 2.25 billion rials.
The bank had recorded a significant outflow of deposits
earlier in 2015, which analysts attributed to the impact of
falling oil prices.
In November, the lender priced a $300 million
capital-boosting bond to maintain capital adequacy above the
minimum requirement.
($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)
(Reporting By Nadia Saleem and Tom Arnold; Editing by Alexander
Smith)