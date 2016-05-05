May 5 National Bank of Canada estimated
that it would set aside C$250 million ($195 million), before
taxes, in the quarter ended April to cover bad loans to the oil
and gas industry.
The lender said on Thursday it expects provisions for credit
losses, which totals C$183 million after tax, to reduce earnings
per share by about 54 Canadian cents in the second quarter.
The provision is much higher than C$17 million National Bank
had set aside to cover bad energy loans in the first quarter.
The bank also said it will revise downward its annual credit
loss forecast to 20-30 basis points from 25-35 basis points of
total loans when it reports second-quarter results on June 1.
RBC Capital Markets said the new provision accounts for 8
percent of National Bank's oil and gas portfolio and brings the
total provisions so far to about 10 percent of its energy
portfolio, closer to U.S. bank levels of reserving.
Canadian Western Bank's said on Tuesday it set
aside more money to cover bad loans to oil companies.
A slide in oil prices since mid-2014 has forced banks to cut
credit lines for oil and gas companies.
($1 = C$1.28)
