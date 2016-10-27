TORONTO Oct 27 National Bank of Canada
said on Thursday it will cut 600 jobs as part of a restructuring
and take a charge of C$175 million ($131 million) in the fourth
quarter.
Canada's sixth biggest lender said the charge included
severance payments to employees and the cost of changing
premises. The restructuring will bring C$120 million in annual
savings.
The bank said that at the same time it is looking to fill
over 500 positions, primarily in sales, service and IT functions
and expects to increase the proportion of its staff in
"knowledge-intensive" sectors over the coming years.
Banks around the world are adapting as customers visit
branches less and use mobile banking apps more.
"The shift to a digital economy offers tangible growth
opportunities for National Bank but requires us to remain agile
and efficient in fully meeting client expectations," said
National Bank of Canada Chief Executive Officer Louis Vachon.
"Our clients' habits are changing, and our services need to
change with them."
National Bank of Canada said the charges will reduce its
core tier 1 capital ratio, a key measure of financial strength,
by 14 basis points to around 10 percent.
($1 = 1.3360 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)