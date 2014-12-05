BRIEF-Aldar Properties launches mid-market homes on Reem Island
* Launches mid-market homes from 450,000 dirhams on Reem Island
Dec 5 National Bank of Canada, the country's sixth-largest lender, reported a 3 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, helped by strong earnings from its wealth management and financial markets businesses.
The Montreal-based bank's profit rose to C$330 million ($290 million), or 91 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31 from C$320 million, or 90 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, the bank earned C$1.14 per share, matching the average analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 1.1398 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson in Toronto and Ashutosh Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
TAIPEI, April 17 Taiwan stocks fell slightly on Monday, largely tracking regional shares and unnerved by the U.S. Treasury's decision to keep Taiwan on a monitoring list for its trade practices. The U.S. Treasury last week maintained that Taiwan's material current account surplus merited Taiwan to stay on its monitoring list, though it dropped a second criterion that Taiwan had met in October of one-sided intervention in foreign exchange markets. "Treasury ur